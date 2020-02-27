Home

Mr Geoffrey Vaughan Boythorpe Mr Geoffrey Vaughan, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong resident of Boythorpe, Geoffrey worked at Chesterfield Cylinders, Derby Road, for 34 years.
His interests included horse racing, football, holidays. He was treasurer of Birdholme Working Mens Club and a member for 54 years.
Geoffrey leaves his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Julie and Angela, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on March 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.50pm.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
