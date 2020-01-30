Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
George Ashmore Notice
Mr George Ashmore Holymoorside Mr George Robert (Bob) Ashmore of Holymoorside has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 62.
Bob was born in Duckmanton and worked as a Stone Mason at Bolsover Castle.
He liked dog walking, ferreting with his friends, gardening and reading. Bob was interested in wildlife and nature.
Bob leaves his wife Kim, daughters Katherine, Kelly and Laura, son Russell, grandchildren Ella, Demi and Jake.
The funeral takes place on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11.30am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
