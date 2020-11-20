|
EDWARDS George Enos Of Heanor, passed away peacefully on 16th November 2020, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila,
much loved dad of Susan and Anne,
cherished father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcement page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 20, 2020