Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for George Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edwards

Notice Condolences

George Edwards Notice
EDWARDS George Enos Of Heanor, passed away peacefully on 16th November 2020, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila,
much loved dad of Susan and Anne,
cherished father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcement page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -