George Eyre

George Eyre Notice
Mr George Alan Eyre Chesterfield Mr George Alan Eyre (Known as Alan) of Peveril Estate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Alan has been a lifelong
local resident.
Alan worked at Chesterfield Tubeworks (TI) for many years as a Joiner's Mate until retirement about 30 years ago.
Alan followed all sports, especially football (which he also played in his younger days) and horse racing.
Alan leaves a nephew David,
a niece Susan and cousins and cousins Margaret and Gillian.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
