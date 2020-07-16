|
|
|
Mr George Alan Eyre Chesterfield Mr George Alan Eyre (Known as Alan) of Peveril Estate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Alan has been a lifelong
local resident.
Alan worked at Chesterfield Tubeworks (TI) for many years as a Joiner's Mate until retirement about 30 years ago.
Alan followed all sports, especially football (which he also played in his younger days) and horse racing.
Alan leaves a nephew David,
a niece Susan and cousins and cousins Margaret and Gillian.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020