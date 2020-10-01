|
|
|
Mr George William "Sonny" Higginbottom Mr George William "Sonny" Higginbottom of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91 years.
He was born in Stanfree
but lived in Bolsover for
most of his life.
He had several jobs in his younger days but his final employment prior to his retirement was with Yorkshire Water (previously Bolsover Urban District Council) where he worked for over 30 years.
He had also completed two years of National Service.
His interests included football, darts and quizzes and he enjoyed all kinds of sport on TV.
Now at peace with his beloved daughter Rose, he leaves behind his wife Iris (married for 63 years), his daughters Jane and Helen and sons Mark, Kevin and Phillip. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 2.10pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: W Eyre & Son, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Tel. 01246 822451
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020