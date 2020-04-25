Home

Mr George William Hinchley Grassmoor Mr George William Hinchley of Vernon Rise, Grassmoor, Chesterfield has sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88.
George was born in Grassmoor and was a lifelong local resident.
He worked at Brampton Brewery, Grassmoor and High Moor Collieries until his retirement in 1990.
George enjoyed fishing, horse racing and gardening.
George leaves his sister Barbara, brother Trevor, neice Julie and Nephews John and Mark.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium. Immediate family only please.
Funeral Directors; Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. S41 0AQ (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 25, 2020
