George Hollis Chesterfield George Christopher Hollis (Known as Chris) of Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, Hasland, formerly of Whittington, Chesterfield passed away aged 82.
Chris was a lifelong local resident. He was a retired street lighting attendant with Chesterfield Borough Council and he had previously worked for the Ministry of Transport with the Motorways team at Heath. He started his working life at Hasland Railway shed in 1952 becoming a Fireman. One of the few remaining people who had firsthand experience of firing Beyer-Garratt freight locomotives on British railways.
Chris and his late wife enjoyed walking and travelling He was a member of the Ramblers and the Spire Rambling club for many years. He enjoyed dancing and big band music. He was a RSPB and National Trust member, a keen interest in local and family history, he remained interested in heritage and modern railways, he was a member of the friends of Dronfield Station and a member of the former Hasland Shed 18c Club.
Chris was predeceased by his wife Irene Hollis and leaves his sister Margaret Ellis and brother in law Fred Ellis.
Funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Thursday 14th May and is to be attended only by family members. Donations to Parkinsons UK care of the funeral directors
Funeral Director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.
01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020