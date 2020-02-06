|
Mr George Koszegi Chesterfield Mr George Koszegi (also known as Gregory), of Chesterfield, has passed away at Millfield Care Home, Bolsover, aged 55.
Born in Bolsover, George was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a coal miner until Markham closed.
His hobbies included socialising, watching soaps and WWE wrestling.
George leaves his mum Joan, brother Istvan, sisters Deborah and Julie and partner Sue.
The funeral takes place on February 13, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium Chapel at 10.50am followed by burial at 12.00 noon at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020