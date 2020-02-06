Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Koszegi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Koszegi

Notice Condolences

George Koszegi Notice
Mr George Koszegi Chesterfield Mr George Koszegi (also known as Gregory), of Chesterfield, has passed away at Millfield Care Home, Bolsover, aged 55.
Born in Bolsover, George was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a coal miner until Markham closed.
His hobbies included socialising, watching soaps and WWE wrestling.
George leaves his mum Joan, brother Istvan, sisters Deborah and Julie and partner Sue.
The funeral takes place on February 13, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium Chapel at 10.50am followed by burial at 12.00 noon at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -