Mr George Marples Chesterfield Mr George Thomas Marples, of
Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, George worked at Chesterfield
Glassworks for well over 30 years.
He enjoyed playing snooker and pool, enjoyed listening to country and
western music, watching football and horse racing.
George leaves his wife Christine, five sons, one stepson, one stepdaughter, 18 grandchildren and
two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 4, 2020,
Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Wettons,
15 Ringwood Road, Brimington,
Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020