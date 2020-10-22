|
Mr George Milward Chesterfield Mr George Peter Milward, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home,aged 78.
Born in Pilsley, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, George was a cleaning attendant for the local council, until his retirement.
He liked to collect pop and beer cans with his litter picker and squash them. His main interest was his family.
George leaves his daughter Janet Birkin, son Roger and two granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 29, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020