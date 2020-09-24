|
|
|
MORLEY GEORGE MICHAEL (MICK) Sadly & suddenly
passed away at the
Royal Derby Hospital on the
9th of September 2020, aged 74,
with his loving family by his side.
Beloved husband to Elaine.
A Wonderful Dad to Michelle & Tracey, Father-In-Law to Gareth & Andy , Grandad to Megan &
loved Brother to Janet & Ralph.
George will be sadly missed by all.
Cremation to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium (Swanwick) on the 29th of
September 2020 at 2pm.
Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions a private service in the chapel for family & close friends only. All others that wish to pay their respects are welcome to stand outside.
Family flowers only but any donations to be shared between the
Surgical Assessment Unit &
ICU @ Derby Royal Hospital.
All enquires to Trafford Lowe
166 Somercotes Hill, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4HU.
Tele: 01773602593
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020