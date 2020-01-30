Home

Mr George Neale New Whittington Mr George Neale, of New Whittington, has passed away at Whitworth Hospital, aged 95.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, George was a stenter operator for 30 years at Robinsons. He served during the war and was awarded a D Day Veterans badge.
He was an associate member of Chesterfield Football Club, played football for Stoney Middleton and Tideswell, cricket for Robinsons and was a handyman.
George was predeceased by his wife Joan, he leaves daughter Susan, son Malcolm, son-in-law Gordon, daughter-in-law Sue, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
