Mr George Reid Grangewood Estate Mr George Reid of Harehill Court has passed away peacefully on Sunday the 26th of July at
the Royal Hospital, Chesterfield, aged 95 years old.
Born on Saint Augustine's Mount, second son of Sabina and Richard on the 24th July 1925.
George leaves two sisters, Mary and Pat and many close relatives and friends. He was loved by all and he loved everyone.
George left Saint Mary's School at fourteen and had a few jobs, his last one being at the Tube Works before joining the Army and going into the Military Police. He left the Army due to illness and on recovery he started work as a Ward Orderly at Walton Hospital.
He thoroughly enjoyed his work and made lifelong friendships. He retired the day before
his sixtieth birthday.
George was a devoted Catholic and was an Altar Server for many years. Also, a member of the Saint Vincent de-Paul Society, visiting many sick and elderly people with Father Flynn, who was a close friend until George's death.
He enjoyed many fun filled holidays with his family and several trips with his sister, Mary and close friends, Mary and Norman Slade, they travelled many miles and loved every mile. George also enjoyed meeting up with friends that he had made on the pilgrimages to Lourdes.
Every Thursday he went walking in Derbyshire with his friends from church, but he also
valued his time spent on the farm at Hodsock with Pat and family.
When George moved to Harehill Court and was less mobile, he appreciated the friendship and care he received, and also the company that many of his regular visitors gave him.
A Requiem Mass is due to be held at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, Chesterfield on Wednesday 12th August at 12.00 noon followed by burial at Spital Cemetery. Donations will be welcomed for the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020