Georgina Andrew

Georgina Andrew Notice
Mrs Georgina Andrew Bolsover Mrs Georgina Andrew, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born at Chesterfield and a local resident for 60 years, Georgina worked at Moorfield Hall kitchens for 18 years, retiring in 2000.
Her interests included gardening, sewing, socialising and baking.
Georgina leaves her husband Daniel, sons Jamie and Rob, grandchildren Courtney and Quinn.
The funeral service takes place on February 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
