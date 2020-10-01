|
|
|
Mr Gerald Limb New Whittington Mr Gerald Limb of
New Whittington has passed away suddenly at home,
aged 80 years.
Born in New Whittington,
Gerald has been a local resident for 21 years.
Gerald worked at East Midlands Electricity Board, was the Landlord of Golden Fleece for 10 years, then Landlord at The Abbey, Woodseats, Sheffield for 10 years.
He enjoyed golf, his garden, especially growing tomatoes in his greenhouse but most of all adored his family.
Gerald leaves behind his wife Dorothy, daughter Sharon Jane, grandchildren Bethany and Hannah and great-grandchildren Ella Louise and Miles Thomas.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road,
Tel. 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020