Mr Gerald Wilde Holmewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Gerald Wilde has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Gerald was born in North Wingfield and worked as a coal face miner for 40 years at Arkwright Colliery, retired in 1986.
He was interested in gardening, billiards, bowls, bingo and betting on horses. He loved holidays at Skegness Miners Camp.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife Ruby Agnes Wilde.
He is survived by his children Angela, Paul and Anita, eight grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
The funeral takes place at Brimington Crematorium on March 20, 2020 at 10.10am.
No flowers, donations to British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors : Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield.
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020