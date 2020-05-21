|
Mrs Gillian Pearson Inkersall Mrs Gillian Pearson of Ladybower Lane, Inkersall, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Chesterfield, Gillian was a local resident for most of her life other than a short time where she moved to South Africa, she returned to Chesterfield in 1989.
Gillian worked in the hospitality industry, she loved shopping, makeup, quizzes, reading and she always loved a good film.
Gillian leaves her husband Robert Pearson, her daughter Petra Zero, two grandchildren Giuseppe and Daniela Zero.
The funeral took place on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Boythorpe Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020