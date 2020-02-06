|
Ms Gillian Strong Bolsover Ms Gillian Strong, of Millfield Care Home, Bolsover, has passed away at the care home, aged 57.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident Gillian was a retired factory worker.
Her interests included sewing, arts and crafts, decorating.
Gillian leaves her son Christopher Strong and daughter Laura Jameson.
The funeral service takes place on February 17, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020