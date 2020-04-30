|
Mr Guiseppe Deangelis Chesterfield Mr Guiseppe Deangelis of Compton Street, Chesterfield passed away at Brookhome Croft Nursing Home, Hasland
aged 90.
Guiseppe was born in Pomarico, Italy and was a Chesterfield resident for 65 years.
Guiseppe worked at Tube Works for over 20 years. He enjoyed holidays abroad, trips around England, gardening and caravaning.
He is survived by his partner Shirley Hopkinson.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday May 06 2020, Boythorpe Cemetery at 10am.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020