Mrs Gladys Gill Hasland Mrs Gladys Gill, of Hasland, has passed away at home,
aged 84 years.
Born in Sheffield, Gladys has been a local resident for 57 years.
Gladys worked as a Primary School Teacher and retired in 1989 from Hasland Infants School where she taught for 17 years.
Gladys was a devoted and active member of Hasland Methodist Church. She loved reading, crosswords, various craft work and gardening.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband Eric John Gill who passed in December 2012.
She leaves behind her daughter Alison, son-in-law Derek and two grandchildren Beth and Alex.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 21st August at 11am at Hasland Methodist Church.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 01246 277095, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020