Mrs Gladys Jones Clowne Mrs Gladys Jones of East Clune Residential Home, Clowne passed away aged 101 years.
She was a lifelong resident of Clowne.
Gladys was employed by Robinsons of Chesterfield in her earlier years and then became a housewife.
She loved dancing and the cinema in her younger days and enjoyed watching TV, walking in the countryside and spending time with her family.
Gladys was predeceased by her first husband Wilf Alder and also her second husband Alan Jones.
She leaves behind her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Linda, also her grandchildren Richard and Eve and her great grandchildren Ruby, Lily, Harry and Toby.
Gladys' funeral service will take place at St. John's the Baptist Church, Clowne on Thursday 10th September at 11.30am.
Funeral director: Stubbins & Hope Ltd., 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF. Tel 01246 823355.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020