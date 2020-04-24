|
|
|
Gladys Mary Scattergood Chesterfield Glayds Mary Scattergood of Ridgewood House Care Home passed away aged 93.
Born in Chesterfield, Gladys was a local resident for over
60 years.
Gladys worked as a Nurse and as a Midwife for over 40 years until her retirement in 1988.
She loved gardening, knitting, needlework, church activities, caravaning, cooking and baking.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband Derek Scattergood and leaves son John Barrie Scattergood.
The funeral service took place on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020