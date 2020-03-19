Home

Mr Glenis Machin Barrow Hill Mrs Glenis Maureen Machin of Barrow Hill formerly of Whittington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born at Gedling, Nottingham, Glenis was a Chesterfield resident for most of her life.
She was a housewife who loved knitting, making pom pom's, doing jigsaw puzzles. Glenis went to Rainbow Club, Victoria Street, Chesterfield.
Glenis was predeceased by her husband Ronald.
The funeral service is due to take place at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, New Brimington on Monday March 30, 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial at Brimington Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
