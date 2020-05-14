Home

Glenis Redfearn

Glenis Redfearn Notice
Miss Glenis Redfearn Clowne Lifelong Clowne resident Miss Glenis Redfearn has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Glenis was employed as Office Manager at Sun Alliance from leaving School to the office closing , then Bolsover District Council for nine years.
Glenis was Brownie Leader for about 20 years. She enjoyed crafting and craft fairs when able, taking holidays in the UK and abroad with family and friends and socialising with friends.
Glenis is survived by four brothers, three sisters-in-law, three nephews and five nieces.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Porters Funeral Services, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne. (01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
