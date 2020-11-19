|
Mr Glenn Watson Newton Mr Glenn Victor Watson, of Newton, Alfreton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 65.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Glenn was a moulder/core maker from 1976-1982, an NCB worker from 1982-1991, worked at Byewaters from 1991-2000 and Meadowstone from 2000-2005.
His interests included football, walking, chickens, animals, his allotment, rugby and socialising with friends.
Glenn leaves his wife Yvonne, daughter Corrina Sellars, son Sam Watson and four grandchildren.
The funeral service has taken place at Swanwick Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Alfreton (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020