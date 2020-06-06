|
Mrs Gloria Phyllis Brough Brimington Mrs Gloria Phyllis Brough has passed away at St Michael's Nursing Home aged 96.
Gloria lived in Brimington all her life and was an Office Clerk for 45 years until her retirement in 1990.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and knitting.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her children Victor, Haydn and Trevor, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on the 5th June 2020, 16.00 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield,
S41 7AJ (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020