Mrs Gloria Kimberley Holmewood Lifelong Holmewood resident, Mrs Gloria Kimberley, nee Jackson, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Gloria was a factory worker at Robinsons, until she met and married in 1958, since then she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
First and foremost Gloria loved spending time with her family. She liked watching soaps on television, and having family holidays.
Gloria was wife to the late Kenneth Henry Kimberley. She is survived by her children Michael, Eleanor and Darren, grandchildren Lyndsey, Adrienne, Martin and Shauna, great great-grandchildren AJ and Seb.
The funeral service takes place on Friday May 22, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.00am.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020