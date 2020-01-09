Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Nelson

Notice Condolences

Gloria Nelson Notice
Gloria Nelson Eckington Mrs Gloria Nelson, of Eckington, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Eckington for over 50 years, Gloria worked at Staveley Works.
She loved animals, especially dogs, feeding birds, hand rearing Canaries, watching tennis on the television and liked her garden.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Graham, she leaves sons Mark and Paul, grandchildren Daniel, Alexander and Grace.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 10, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -