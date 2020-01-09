|
Gloria Nelson Eckington Mrs Gloria Nelson, of Eckington, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Eckington for over 50 years, Gloria worked at Staveley Works.
She loved animals, especially dogs, feeding birds, hand rearing Canaries, watching tennis on the television and liked her garden.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Graham, she leaves sons Mark and Paul, grandchildren Daniel, Alexander and Grace.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 10, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020