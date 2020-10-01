Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Pearce

Notice Condolences

Gloria Pearce Notice
Miss Gloria Teresa Pearce Chesterfield Miss Gloria Teresa Pearce of Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 43 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Gloria has been a lifelong local resident.
Gloria worked as a Retail Assistant.
She enjoyed riding her bike, art and drawing and loved her high heels (even whilst riding her bike).
Gloria leaves behind her mum Brenda, sisters Angela and Marie, daughter Jessica, sons John, Cruz and Rocco, granddaughter Storm and nieces Jade, Gemma and Alice.
The Funeral Service takes place at Boythorpe Cemetery on Friday 2nd October at 12.30pm.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -