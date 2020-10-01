|
|
|
Miss Gloria Teresa Pearce Chesterfield Miss Gloria Teresa Pearce of Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 43 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Gloria has been a lifelong local resident.
Gloria worked as a Retail Assistant.
She enjoyed riding her bike, art and drawing and loved her high heels (even whilst riding her bike).
Gloria leaves behind her mum Brenda, sisters Angela and Marie, daughter Jessica, sons John, Cruz and Rocco, granddaughter Storm and nieces Jade, Gemma and Alice.
The Funeral Service takes place at Boythorpe Cemetery on Friday 2nd October at 12.30pm.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020