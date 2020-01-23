|
Mr Glynne Hewlett Boythorpe Mr Glynne Hewlett of Boythorpe has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on December 3, 2019, aged 75.
Glynne lived in Chesterfield since 1978 apart from a brief period living in Peterborough from 1995 to 2002 when he returned to Chesterfield.
He was a self employed entrepreneur in metal fabrication, works castings and electrical design, he was semi retired from 2002, retiring fully 2009. He was interested in P.C. software writing and electronics
Glynne is survived by his wife June Hewlett, son Anthony Glynne Hewlett, daughter Karen Juliet Bartlett, grandchildren Jamie, Christopher, Adam, Georgia and Curtis, great- grandchildren Tyler and Isaac. The funeral service took place on December 19, 2019 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020