Mr Gordon Black Boythorpe Mr Gordon Black, of Boythorpe, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Born in Brimington and a lifelong local resident, Gordon worked at Reeves (Coachbuilders) and then for Securicor (Chesterfield), until his retirement.
He volunteered for the British Heart Foundation and enjoyed watching Formula One racing on the television.
Gordon leaves his wife Verene, sons Paul and Simon, granddaughter Laylah.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 3, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.50pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
