Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
14:30
Gordon Butler Notice
Mr Gordon Butler Newbold Back Lane Mr Gordon Butler, of Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born in Arkwright, Gordon has been a lifelong local resident.
Gordon worked as a Coal Miner and then went on to be the Derbyshire Secretary for the National Union of Mineworkers until retirement.
Gordon's interests included Greyhounds and horse racing. He enjoyed gardening and entered Horticultural competitions for which he won many prizes.
Gordon leaves behind his partner Irene, children Gary, Alison and Julian and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 30th July at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, S41 0AQ, Tel. 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
