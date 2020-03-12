|
Mr Gordon Buxton Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Gordon Stuart Buxton of
St Michael's Nursing Home has passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 84.
Gordon worked at British Rail as a Locomotive Fireman from 1950 to 1959, Army Catering Corps from 1953 to 1955, Fish Shop Owner from 1959 to 1975 and British Coal as an Underground Worker from 1975 to 1986.
He was interested in gardening, walking, auctions and car boots.
The funeral takes place at Brimington Crematorium on March 18, 2020 at 9.10am.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market street, Staveley, Chesterfield. (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020