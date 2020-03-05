|
|
|
Mr Gordon Harrison Brookside Mr Gordon Vincent Harrison of Chatsworth Lodge Care Home, formerly of Brookside has passed away at Royal Hospital, Chesterfield, aged 92.
Born in Hull, Gordon was a Chesterfield resident for 70 years.
He worked as a School Teacher and was Head of Science, retired.
Gordon was interested in car maintenance, caravanning and walking in the countryside.
Gordon was predecesed by his wife Marjorie.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas Church, Brampton on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 2.30pm followed by cremation.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020