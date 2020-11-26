|
Mr Gordon Marshall Hepthorne Lane Mr Gordon Marshall, of Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
A lifelong local resident, Gordon was a retired miner.
His interests included walkinig, holidays to Greece and horse racing.
Gordon leaves his wife Margaret, daughters Joanne, Melanie, Kerry, son Spencer, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on December 2, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020