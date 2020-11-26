Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Marshall

Notice Condolences

Gordon Marshall Notice
Mr Gordon Marshall Hepthorne Lane Mr Gordon Marshall, of Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
A lifelong local resident, Gordon was a retired miner.
His interests included walkinig, holidays to Greece and horse racing.
Gordon leaves his wife Margaret, daughters Joanne, Melanie, Kerry, son Spencer, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on December 2, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -