Mr Gordon Nixon Newbold Mr Gordon Nixon, of Newbold, has passed away at Elm Lodge Care Home, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Newbold ofr 3-4 years, Gordon worked at Holmewood Colliery, then was a storekeeper at East Midlands Electricity Board.
His interests included dogs, photography, bird watching, walking and hiking.
Gordon leaves sons Paul and Dale and a grandchild Olive.
The funeral service takes place on March 26, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
