Mr Gordon Phipps Ashgate Mr Gordon Phipps of Hucknall Avenue, Ashgate , passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, aged 89.
Born in Chesterfield, Gordon was a lifelong resident except for 2 years National Service with the RAF in Northern Ireland.
Gordon started work at the age of 14 as an apprentice coach builder at Reeve & Kenning. Following National Service at RAF Aldergrove where he served with Coastal Command as a Senior Aircraftman, he started work at Chesterfield Cylinders in 1954 as a draughtsman before moving to Sterling Tubes/Sandvik as a Design Engineer in the 1980's. He continued working well into his 70's as a self employed engineering consultant as well as running a small manufacturing business.
Gordon retained a lifelong interest in aviation, history and the natural world (trees, night sky, birds etc). He also enjoyed gardening, music and for many years was an enthusiastic film maker recording over half a century of both family and local interest events. He was well known within his neighbourhood for his extensive and occasionally obscure flag collection which he flew daily. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Gordon leaves his wife Molly, with whom he would have been celebrating 65 years of Marriage in July, he leaves his children Jonny, Cath and Dave and Five grandchildren Jim, Ed, Pete, William and Katy.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 7th May at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors, B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020