Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Mr Gordon Whitley Chesterfield Mr Gordon Whitley of Valley Road Spital, Chesterfield has died at home, aged 81 years. Gordon has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield.
Gordon worked as a Laboratory Technician at Coalite Chemicals for 47 years until his
retirement in 2003.
Gordon's hobbies included photography, rugby,
cricket and fishing.
Gordon leaves behind his wife Ann Whitley, sons Ian and Neil Whitley and four grandchildren Chris, Martha, Eliza and Oliver.
Funeral to be held on 24th June at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
