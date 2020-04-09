|
Mrs Grace Beedall Holmewood Mrs Grace Beedall of Holmewood has passed away at home, aged 93.
Born in Larbert, Scotland, Grace was a local resident for 72 years.
Grace worked as a housekeeper at Drumlanrig Castle then in the catering corps in the Army and was a chef in various establishments until retiring.
She liked bingo, television especially quiz shows and sport. Reading murder mysteries, nature especially garden birds, gardening and holidays.
Grace was predeceased by her husband Roy Beedall. She leaves her son Steven, daughter Wendy and four grandchildren.
The funeral service and interment has taken place.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield.
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020