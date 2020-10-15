|
|
|
Mrs Grace Pates Formerly of Brookside Mrs Grace Pates, formerly of Brookside, Chesterfield and Audley
St Elphin's, Darley Dale, has died aged 95. She was widowed in 2003, when her husband, Mr Derek Pates,
passed away. Mrs Pates lived for many years at Brookside, Chesterfield, but latterly lived in Brighton. She passed away in the Masonic Nursing Home in Brighton on September 8th.
Mrs Pates was born in Brampton, and lived in Chesterfield for most of her life. She was a founder member and Past President of Inner Wheel and a Past President of Ladies Circle.
She leaves three sons: Steven, Martin and Chris, three Grandchildren and
four great grandchildren.
Her cremation will be in Brighton and her ashes will be interred at St. Thomas Church, Brampton on Monday 19th October at 1p.m. All donations will go to Barnardo's.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020