Mr Graham Boulton Hasland Mr Graham Boulton of Hasland has passed away at Woodlands Care Home, aged 76.
Born in Chesterfield Graham was a lifelong local resident.
He worked in accounts at Robert McGregor's (Norwest Holt).
Graham was a referee in Chesterfield and District Sunday League from 1977, an used to run a Co-op team and Duckmanton Miners Welfare. He liked theatre, holidays in Austria, reading and cryptic crosswords.
Graham leaves his wife Susan,
The funeral takes place on Thursday April 23, 2020 at 11.00am.
Funeral Directors :Harold Lilliker &Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.
(01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020