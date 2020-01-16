|
|
|
Mr Graham Chapman Brimington Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Graham Chapman of Brimington has passed away at home,
aged 74.
Graham retired nine years ago from working as a building trade labourer.
He was interested in football particularly Manchester United, watching sport on television.
He enjoyed a drink of Whisky, and liked getting out and about on his mobility scooter.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 24, 2020, at Brimington Crematorium at 09.50am.
Funeral Directors : Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020