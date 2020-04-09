|
|
|
Mr Graham Holmes Pilsley Mr Graham Holmes, of Pilsley, has passed away peacefully at Hill House Care Home in Clay Cross, aged 73 years.
Born at Clay Cross, Graham lived in Holmgate and moved to Pilsley following marriage. He leaves wife Ann and a brother Maurice.
Graham spent all his working life as a miner at local collieries including Glapwell, Williamthorpe and Bolsover pits.
He loved taking his dogs for long walks, especially around the Five Pits Trail and fields near Danesmoor, and also liked reading, movies and watching wildlife programmes and football on television. A fan of Leeds United FC, he occasionally attended games at Elland Road with Ann. The couple had also enjoyed holidays around the world including trips to India, Africa, the Caribbean, Malta, Spain and Scotland.
A funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.50pm on Wednesday April 15.
Funeral Directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert St, Pilsley, Chesterfield (01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020