Mr Graham Leedham Wingerworth Mr Graham Leedham of Adlington Avenue, Wingerworth, Chesterfield passed away at home aged 83 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Graham was a lifelong local resident. He served in the Army, based in Cyprus, Avenue Coking plant and then Tubes Ltd for over 30 years until he retired at the age of 63.
Graham enjoyed gardening, singing, having a bet and spending time with his family and friends.
Graham leaves his wife Gwendoline, his children Sandra, Mark, David, Phillip and Joanne, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.00pm.
Funeral Directors J. E. Nichoslon 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020