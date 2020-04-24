Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Graham Lindley

Notice Condolences

Graham Lindley Notice
Mr Graham Lindley Stanfree Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Graham Lindley of Stanfree has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Graham was born at Carvale Bolsover and all his working life he was employed as a miner.
He liked gardening but his greatest pleasure was his dog, Patch.
Graham leaves two sisters Maureen and Dawn, brother-in-law Sonny, nephew and nieces.
A private service attended by close family took place on April 17, 2020, at Oxcroft Cemetery
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(012465 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
