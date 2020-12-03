Home

Graham Scott

Graham Scott Notice
Mr Graham Scott North Wingfield Mr Graham Scott, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Graham, was a groundworker and miner during his working life.
His interests included reading, spending time with his family, crosswords and cooking programmes.
Graham leaves his wife Patricia Ann Scott, daughter Teresa, son Gavin, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
