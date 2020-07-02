|
|
|
Mr Graham Sutton Brimington Mr Graham Sutton of
Station Road, Brimington has passed away at home,
aged 70 years.
Born in Whittington Moor, Graham has been a local resident for 41 years.
Graham was an accountant
for all of his working life, until his retirement 10 years ago.
Graham was a keen walker, loved sport, particularly football, enjoyed his music and had a vast collection of CD's. First and foremost Graham was a family man.
Graham leaves behind his wife Margaret, son Matthew and daughter Clare, daughter-in-law Alex and grandchildren Alice and Lily.
Due to Covid, a funeral will not be held. Grahams ashes will be scattered by the family and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date, to celebrate Grahams life.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, S41 7AJ, Tel. 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020