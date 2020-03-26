|
Mr Graham White Renishaw Mr Graham John White, of Renishaw, has passed away at home, aged 64.
A lifelong resident of Renishaw, Graham was a joiner and maintenance worker for 45 years, at Mount St Mary's College and Barlborough Hall.
His interests included fishing, shooting, watching motorbike racing and listening to music.
Graham leaves his partner Lynn Hardcastle, sons Matthew and Shaun, grandchildren Jessica, Charlotte, Harrison and Amelia.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Mount St Mary's Chapel College, at 2pm, followed by commital, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020