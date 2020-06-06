|
|
|
Mr. Graham Stephen Wood Pilsley Mr Graham Stephen Wood has sadly passed away at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, aged 70 years.
Born on the 19th January 1970 Graham was a resident locally all of his life.
During his working life Graham was a mechanical fitter in
the mining industry at Williamthorpe, Arkwright and Shirebrook for over 30 years. He then moved on to Biwater Pipes, retiring in the year 2000.
Graham really enjoyed socailising with family and friends, taking holidays abroad and at his caravan in Chapel St Leonards, he also enjoyed
D.I.Y. and crosswords.
He leaves behind his loving wife Paula Olwen Wood, his children Beverley Wood and Jason Wood, his sister Dorothy and his
3 grandchildren Brandon, Spencer and Ryan.
Funeral Service will be held on the 3rd June at 11am at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Family flowers only please with donations to Weston Park Cancer Unit.
Funeral Director: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020